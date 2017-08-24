Market wrap: US dollar index up 0.1% on the US day - Westpac

Market wrap: US dollar index up 0.1% on the US day - WestpacBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Westpac offered a market wrap.
Key Quotes:
"Global market sentiment: Markets were contained ahead of tonight’s Jackson Hole speeches. US bond yields and the dollar rose slightly.
Interest rates: US 10yr treasury yields rose from 2.17% to 2.19%, 2yr yields from 1.31% to 1.33%. Fed fund futures yields continued to price the chance of a December rate hike at around 38%.
Currencies: The US dollar index is up 0.1% on the day. EUR ranged between 1.1785 and 1.1815. USD/JPY rose from 109.05 to 109.46. AUD fluctuated between 0.7867 and 0.7910. NZD ranged between 0.7192 and 0.7222. AUD/NZD extended its multi-week rally to 1.0966.
Economic Wrap
US existing home sales fell 1.3% in July (vs +0.5% expected), extending an erratic uptrend since 2010. Kansas Fed manufacturing rose from 10 to 16 (vs 11 expected).
Fed hawk George expected another rate hike this year and balance sheet tapering to start soon, noting the economy is in good shape. Kaplan added the terminal Fed rate may be closer to 2% than 3%."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.