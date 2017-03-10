Market wrap: US dollar and US bond yields consolidated - Westpac

Market wrap: US dollar and US bond yields consolidated - WestpacBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Westpac offered their market wrap.
Key Quotes:
"Global market sentiment: US equities nudged to fresh record highs, while the US dollar and US bond yields consolidated.
Interest rates: US 10yr yields pulled back from 2.36% to 2.33%, and 2yr yields pulled back from 1.49% to 1.47%. Fed fund futures yields, in contrast, firmed and now price the chance of a December rate hike at 82%.
Currencies: The US dollar index is up 0.1% on the day, although spent much of the Ldn/NY sessions declining. EUR rose from 1.1700 to 1.1773. USD/JPY ranged between 112.70 and 113.20. AUD initially made a three-month low at 0.7786, but then recovered to 0.7835 as the USD retreated. NZD was the day’s underperformer, falling from 0.7180 to 0.7150, some of the fall due to a disappointing GDT dairy auction result. AUD/NZD rose from 1.0885 to 1.0950.
Economic Wrap
GDT dairy auction saw prices fall 2.4% overall, with whole milk powder down 2.7% - a disappointing result given futures markets had earlier priced a 6% rise.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.