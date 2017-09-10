Market wrap: stable markets, US dollar index down 0.1% on the day - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac offered a market wrap.

Key Quotes:

"Global market sentiment: Markets were fairly stable overnight, given the US on holiday and little fresh news of note. The US dollar drifted slightly downwards.

Interest rates: The treasury market was closed but treasury futures traded, the 10yr implied yield drifting sideways between 2.35% and 2.37%. Fed fund futures yields priced the chance of a December rate hike at 87%.

Currencies: The US dollar index is down 0.1% on the day. EUR ground slightly higher, from 1.1720 to 1.1756. USD/JPY similarly ground from 112.55 to 112.75. AUD ranged between 0.7748 and 0.7770. NZD ranged between 0.7064 and 0.7086. AUD/NZD ranged between 1.0950 and 1.0985, reversing Monday morning’s NZ election related modest gain.