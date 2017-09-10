Market wrap: stable markets, US dollar index down 0.1% on the day - Westpac

Market wrap: stable markets, US dollar index down 0.1% on the day - WestpacBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Westpac offered a market wrap.
Key Quotes:
"Global market sentiment: Markets were fairly stable overnight, given the US on holiday and little fresh news of note. The US dollar drifted slightly downwards.
Interest rates: The treasury market was closed but treasury futures traded, the 10yr implied yield drifting sideways between 2.35% and 2.37%. Fed fund futures yields priced the chance of a December rate hike at 87%.
Currencies: The US dollar index is down 0.1% on the day. EUR ground slightly higher, from 1.1720 to 1.1756. USD/JPY similarly ground from 112.55 to 112.75. AUD ranged between 0.7748 and 0.7770. NZD ranged between 0.7064 and 0.7086. AUD/NZD ranged between 1.0950 and 1.0985, reversing Monday morning’s NZ election related modest gain.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.