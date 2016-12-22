MArket wrap: last US data leaves dollar unchanged - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac offered an market wrap.

Key Quotes:

"Global market sentiment: A mixed bag of US data left the US dollar unchanged from this time yesterday. US interest rates are slightly higher, equities slightly lower.

Interest rates: US 10yr treasury yields initially rose from 2.53% to 2.58%, following stronger than expected GDP data, but later slipped to 2.54% following disappointing personal spending and deflator data. 2yr yields did a roundtrip from 2.19% to 2.21% and back. Fed funds futures continued to price in a 100% chance of another hike by June.

Currencies: The US dollar index is unchanged and remains near its decade high.. EUR is unchanged at 1.0440, after spiking to 1.0500 following the PCE deflator data. USD/JPY is unchanged after ranging sideways around 117.60. AUD was one of the few currencies to show any direction, falling from 0.7250 to 0.7200 – a fresh seven-month low. Iron ore fell 3.8% yesterday, to a one month low. NZD ranged sideways between 0.6890 and 0.6925. AUD/NZD fell from 1.0500 to 1.0436."