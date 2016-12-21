MArket wrap: dull year-end price action - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac offered a market wrap.

Key Quotes:

Global market sentiment: The run of dull price action in the approach to year-end continued. The S&P500 is unchanged, US interest rates and the US dollar slightly lower.

Interest rates: US 10yr treasury yields slipped from 2.56% to 2.54%, 2yr yields from 1.22% to 1.20%. Fed funds futures continued to price in a 100% chance of another hike by June. Fed moderate

Currencies: The US dollar index is 0.2% lower. EUR rose from 1.0400 to 1.0451. USD/JPY round tripped from 117.80 to 117.11. AUD ranged between 0.7240 and 0.7280. NZD slipped from 0.6940 to 0.6897. AUD/NZD rose from 1.0460 to 1.0500.