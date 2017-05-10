Market wrap: dollar up 0.6% - Westpac

Market wrap: dollar up 0.6% - WestpacBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Westpac offered a market wrap of the US session where the US dollar index rose by 0.6.%
Key Quotes:
"Global market sentiment: US bond yields, the US dollar, and equities all rose, the latter to a fresh record high. The Fedspeak was upbeat.
Interest rates: US 10yr yields rose from 2.32% to 2.36, 2yr yields from 1.47% to 1.50%. Fed fund futures yields firmed slightly to price the chance of a December rate hike at 84% - a high for that meeting.
Currencies: The US dollar index is up 0.6% on the day, to a two-month high. EUR fell from 1.1780 to 1.1700. USD/GBP ranged between 112.40 and 112.85. AUD extended its earlier fall, which was triggered by disappointing retail sales data, from 0.7840 to 0.7792. NZD fell from 0.7160 to 0.7113 – a four-month low. AUD/NZD retraced some of its earlier loss, rising from 1.0924 to 1.0960.
Economic Wrap
US factory orders rose 1.2% in August (vs 1.0% expected), less affected by the hurricanes than expected. Durable goods orders for August were finalised at +2.0% (vs 1.7% expected).
Fed speakers included Williams, who said one more hike this year and another three next year are appropriate given the economy’s strength, and Harker, who said much the same thing."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.