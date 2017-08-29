Market wrap: dollar recovers from a 30-month low - Westpac

Market wrap: dollar recovers from a 30-month low - WestpacBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Westpac offered their market wrap.
Key Quotes:
"Global market sentiment: Markets reversed yesterday's risk averse response to North Korea's firing of a missile over Japan. US bond yields, the dollar, and equities rebounded to end the day flat.
Interest rates: US 10yr treasury yields, which fell as far as 2.08% yesterday, which was the lowest since November, rebounded to2.14% (compared to 2.16% pre-missile news). 2yr yields rebounded from 1.30% to 1.32%.
Currencies: The US dollar index is unchanged on the day, having earlier fallen to a 30-month low in response to the missile news, but rising from the London morning onwards. EUR peaked at 1.2070 and retraced to 1.1993. Safe havens such as the Swiss franc an yen gave up their earlier gains, USD/JPY rising from 108.27 to 109.36 (where it was trading pre-missile news). AUD rose from 0.7906 to 0.7983. NZD rose from 0.7218 to 0.7299. AUD/NZD ranged sideways between 1.0928 and 1.0985.
Economic Wrap
US consumer confidence (Conference Board) rose in August, from 120.0 to 122.9 (second highest level since 2001), despite North Korean tension and protests in Charlottesville, which augurs well for consumption growth ahead. Labour-related readings were strong, those saying jobs were hard at a 16-year low."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.