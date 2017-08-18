Market wrap: Bannon resigns and risk sentiment improves - Westpac

Market wrap: Bannon resigns and risk sentiment improves - WestpacBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Westpac offered a market wrap.
Key Quotes:
"Global market sentiment: A slight rebound in risk appetite occurred after news that controversial Trump adviser Bannon had resigned. US bond yields and USD/JPY rose, and equities trimmed losses.
Interest rates: US 10yr treasury yields initially dipped from 3.20% to 2.16%, but rebounded to 2.21% following the Bannon news. 2yr yields rose from 1.29% to 1.32%. However, Fed fund futures yields slipped further, pricing the chance of a December rate hike at around 38% (from 40%).
Currencies: The US dollar index ranged sideways and closed the day down 0.2%. EUR ground slightly higher, from 1.1720 to 1.1768. USD/JPY bounced from 108.60 to 109.60 coinciding with the Bannon news. AUD rose from 0.7980 to 0.7944. NZD rose from 0.7290 to 0.7335. AUD/NZD rose from 1.0805 to 1.0849, partly helped by a 7% jump in iron ore prices, taking them to a four-month high.
Economic Wrap
US consumer confidence (Michigan Univ.) rose from 93.4 to 97.6 (vs 94.0 expected), reflecting a large gain in the expectations component. A strong labour market, low fuel prices, and only moderate pullback in share prices are keeping consumer sentiment elevated. 5-10yr inflation expectations slipped from 2.6% to 2.5%."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.