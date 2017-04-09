Market wrap: a slight risk averse posture - Westpac

Market wrap: a slight risk averse posture - WestpacBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Westpac offered a market wrap.
Key Quotes:
"Global market sentiment: Markets were quiet with the US on holiday, but retained a slightly risk averse posture in response to the weekend’s North Korean missile tests. Defensive currencies and gold rose, while bond yields and equities fell slightly.
Interest rates: US 10yr yields implied by futures (the physical market was closed) hovered around 2.14%, 3bp below the Friday close of 2.17%. Fed fund futures yields continued to price the chance of a December rate hike at around 40%.
Currencies: The US dollar index is down 0.2% on the day. EUR traded a higher 1.1880-1.1922 range. The safe-haven Swiss franc outperformed, USD/CHJF falling from 0.9610 to 0.9552. USD/JPY maintained a lower range of 109.40-109.80. AUD was the worst performer, slipping from 0.7970 to 0.7943. NZD ranged between 0.7157-0.7183. AUD/NZD slipped from 1.1110 to 1.1075.
Economic Wrap
Eurozone investor confidence (Sentix) rose from 27.7 to 28.2 (vs 27.0 expected) – remaining close to a 10-year high. Confidence in the current situation slipped but confidence in the future rose."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.