Market watch: Aussie is best performer - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac offered a market wrap.

Key Quotes:

"Global market sentiment: US markets saw little net change, awaiting tonight’s key payrolls report. Despite the BoE’s retained neutral stance the GBP fell, while the RUB soared as Trump lightened Russian sanctions.

Interest rates: US 10yr treasury yields are unchanged at 2.46% after ranging between 2.43% and 2.48%, while 2yr yields are also unchanged at 1.20%.

Currencies: The US dollar index is unchanged on the day. EUR rose from 1.0780 to 1.0829 before retracing to 1.0785. GBP underperformed, falling from 1.2700 to 1.2527 after the BoE statement. USD/JPY did a round trip from 112.70 to 112.06 and back.

Outperformer AUD extended its trade data related rally from 0.7640 to 0.7696 – a 2 ½ month high – before consolidating to 0.7666. NZD tagged along, rising to 0.7337 before retracing to 0.7288. AUD/NZD rose further, from 1.0470 to 1.0520."