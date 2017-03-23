Market snapshot: no clarity on the US healthcare vote - ANZ

Market snapshot: no clarity on the US healthcare vote - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ offered a snapshot of the overnight sessions.
Key Quotes:
"As the market waited for additional clarity on the US healthcare vote, risk sentiment waxed and waned. At the time of writing, equities are higher (S&P 500 +0.2%, Dow Jones +0.3%), 10-year Treasury yields are about back where they started having fallen and risen a couple of points, and gold is a little lower at around USD1245/oz. In US equities a rebound in real estate and financials was seen, while in Europe gains were concentrated in industrials and healthcare."
"In the UK, retail sales came in firmer than expected, adding to evidence that growth is holding together despite Brexit fears, which drove GBP to spike above 1.25. Gilt yields rose 4- 5bps. Oil continues to slip lower, with WTI trading under USD48/bbl."