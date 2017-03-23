Market snapshot: no clarity on the US healthcare vote - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ offered a snapshot of the overnight sessions.

Key Quotes:

"As the market waited for additional clarity on the US healthcare vote, risk sentiment waxed and waned. At the time of writing, equities are higher (S&P 500 +0.2%, Dow Jones +0.3%), 10-year Treasury yields are about back where they started having fallen and risen a couple of points, and gold is a little lower at around USD1245/oz. In US equities a rebound in real estate and financials was seen, while in Europe gains were concentrated in industrials and healthcare."