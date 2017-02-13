Market scan: momentum in dollar turned bullish - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ noted the recent market developments up to today's opening session.

Key Quotes:

"The USD had a firmer tone throughout much of the European trading day as positive sentiment continued in the aftermath of Trump’s “phenomenal” tax measures remark, although momentum once again waned through the New York session, in part due to softer consumer confidence figures."

"It was largely a case of range-trading in US fixed income markets, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury up a touch at 2.41%. However, European bond spreads continued to widen, with 10-year spreads to bunds lifting 6, 7 and 9bps for France, Spain and Italy respectively. It was generally a positive equity session, with the S&P 500 extending its record (+0.4%), while the FTSE 100 and DAX rose 0.4% and 0.2% respectively."