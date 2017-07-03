Market response to March RBA rate decision - Westpac

In view of the analysts at Westpac, little impact was expected from the RBA's interest rate decision for FX markets, and that proved to be pretty much on the mark as the RBA remained upbeat on global growth ("Conditions in the global economy have continued to improve over recent months") and cautiously upbeat on China ("growth is being supported by higher spending on infrastructure and property construction").

Key Quotes

“On the domestic economy, the RBA noted the improvement in the domestic economy ("Consumption growth was stronger towards the end of the year") and also noted the improvement in sentiment based measures ("Most measures of business and consumer confidence are at, or above, average").”

“With no change in the guidance on the currency ("An appreciating exchange rate would complicate this adjustment"), it's pretty clear that the current level of the A$ is not an issue for the RBA. The A$ is unchanged from levels prevailing ahead of the announcement.”

“In terms of near term direction, we remain of the view that the A$ is firmly capped by increased expectations of Fed tightening at the March meeting and some signs of softening in commodity prices as China targets slower growth. This has left gains above 0.7650 as limited, and we view the A$ as a sell on strength towards that area.”

“Rates Perspective