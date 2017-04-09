Market reaction to N. Korea nuke test to prove transitory- Citi

Market reaction to N. Korea nuke test to prove transitory- CitiBy Dhwani Mehta
Citigroup economists came out with a note on Monday, expressing their take on the market reaction, via Bloomberg, in response to the weekend’s North Korea nuclear test.
Key Points:
The latest nuclear test is crossing a 'red line'
Use past reactions as guide - i.e. reaction likely to prove transitory
Expect tensions tod diffuse quickly
"Unless the global response to this test raises the probability of a military strike or North Korea regime collapse (both unlikely), this time may play out similarly"
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.