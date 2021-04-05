Market pricing of Fed rate hike is too aggressive – Barclays

While global markets cheer the improvement in the US fundamentals, Barclays raises doubts over the expectations of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate hike.
The investment banker cites “the road to full employment is still long” and “inflation is unlikely to remain at the levels priced in for long” as the main catalysts behind the skepticism. It’s worth mentioning that the bank also cites the Fed’s recent guidance to accept inflation above 2.0% as the reason to be cautious.
Both of these together help Barclays to conclude, “Market pricing of one hike by Q1 2022 & almost four by the end of 2023 is too aggressive.”
Even so, bulls seemed to have shrugged off the bank report and are likely favoring the riskier assets, equities and Antipodeans, by the press time of early Tuesday’s Asian session.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
