Market overview: dollar consolidates at firmer levels - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ explained that the USD’s consolidation at firmer levels continued after last week’s robust July labour market report.

Key Quotes:

"Outside of inflation, US data continues to imply solid growth, with the June JOLTS survey of job openings making a record high. US bond yields edged higher with the yield on the US 10-yr note rising to 2.28%."

"Equities continued to grind higher, benefitting from the positive growth environment and loose monetary conditions. US equities were reasonably flat at 7am NZT, nut European equities were generally up. Oil firmed a touch, gold eased."