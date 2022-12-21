The Federal Reserve refrained from softening its forward guidance. However, markets are not convinced that the central bank will fulfill its commitments. Therefore, the US Dollar is set to move downward, Stéfane Marion, Chief Economist and Strategist at the National Bank of Canada, reports.
Fed has yet to convince the markets that it will walk the talk of its latest guidance
“In its last dot plot of 2022, the FOMC was even more hawkish than just three months ago with the committee now seeing more rate hikes in 2023 with no rate cuts before 2024. But the Fed has yet to convince the markets, or us, that it will walk the talk of its latest guidance.”
“Following Chairman Powell's press conference, the two-year Treasury yield fell below the federal funds rate for the first time in this tightening cycle. Such an inversion at this stage of the economic cycle has historically been negative for the greenback – until a recession occurs (which is not our base case at this time).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0600 amid a steady US Dollar
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0600 in the early European session. The pair is moving sideways, as the US Dollar stabilizes amid an improved market mood. The US Treasury yields have stalled their upside, lending support to EUR/USD ahead of US data.
USD/JPY reverses recovery gains below 132.00
USD/JPY is paring back recovery gains below 132.00 amid a positive shift in risk sentiment so far this Wednesday. The pair witnessed the biggest daily slump in 24 years on Tuesday after the BoJ announced unexpected changes to its yield control policy.
Gold needs a ‘Santa rally’ to extend the upside toward $1,830
Gold price is reversing slightly from one-week highs of $1,821 reached on Tuesday, as bulls gather strength before resuming the uptrend. The latest leg down in Gold price could be attributed to a broad-based rebound in the USD.
Charles Hoskinson calls Cardano community to share opinion on new developmental milestone
Charles Hoskinson, an American entrepreneur and co-founder of blockchain engineering company Input Output Global, urged the Cardano community to share their take on the new improvement proposal.
The top in the US Dollar is in, where to from here?
A surprise move by the Bank of Japan yesterday triggered a rise in bond yields and strengthened a move lower in the US dollar. Yesterday, the Bank of Japan unexpectedly lifted its ceiling on 10-year government bonds from 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent.