Danske Bank analysts provided a brief insight into the key events of note on Tuesday.

Key Quotes:

“The situation in Hong Kong may increasingly become a market focus as fears grow of a crackdown on demonstrators. A Chinese intervention could hurt global risk sentiment as investors would fear a further deterioration in relations between the US and China, including fears that such tensions could derail the trade negotiations with the US. More specifically, Asian currencies would be vulnerable.”



“Today is set to be another quiet day on the data front with few economic releases of notice; the Fed's Williams (voter, neutral) will speak, however.”



“The Hungarian central bank will publish its rates decision. It's a difficult one for the central bank as headline inflation pressures are abating, while core inflation is climbing again toward the upper part of the band. However, given the still challenging global environment, the central bank will probably lean to the dovish side, though not change its rates.”