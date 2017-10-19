Market movers today – Danske Bank

Market movers today – Danske BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Danske Bank point out that today, the two-day EU summit in Brussels kicks off and markets will again focus on any headlines regarding Brexit, as UK Prime Minister Theresa May will share her reflections on the current state of negotiations during EU leaders' working dinner later today.
Key Quotes
“In the UK, we get retail sales for September. The indicator usually moves markets but in reality it is a very weak indicator of actual consumption growth.”
“The Philly Fed index is due to be released in the US and consensus is for a moderate decline to 22.0, as any meaningful progress with tax legislation and the potential for fiscal stimulus remains absent.”
“In Scandinavia, the Swedish unemployment rate for September is due out, which we estimate to have decreased slightly to 6.5%.”
