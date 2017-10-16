Market movers today – Danske Bank

Market movers today – Danske BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
Today we have only second tier data releases, with the US Empire manufacturing PMI being the most interesting, according to analysts at Danske Bank.
“Markets will continue to watch the developments in Catalonia, with a deadline set by the Spanish PM Rajoy to the Catalan president Puigdemont expiring today, regarding clarification of his independence declaration.”
“Later in the week, we have China's Communist party congress kicking-off, which will have important implications for the future reform progress in China. Chinese President Xi Jinping gives his opening speech on Wednesday.”
“UK. PM Theresa May is in Brussels meeting with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and head of EU commission Jean-Claude Juncker trying to unlock the Brexit negotiations ahead of the EU summit later this week.”
“Furthermore, markets will continue to scrutinise central bank speakers during the week for any hints on ECB, Fed and BoE policy direction in 2018.”
