Market movers today – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that there are no big global market movers on the agenda today and of tier 2 data, we have UK industrial production and US NFIB small business optimism.

Key Quotes

“In the afternoon, the Fed's Neel Kashkari (voter, dovish) is due to speak.”

“Catalonian President Carles Puigdemont is due to address law makers in local parliament in Barcelona at 18:00 CEST on the outcome of the 1 October referendum to consider a declaration of independence. The referendum has been ruled illegal by the Spanish courts, and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has dismissed the ballot as meaningless and vowed to defend the unity of Spain using all means at his disposal.”

“In Scandinavia, focus will be on Norwegian CPI and in Sweden, the NIER's updated macro forecasts will be scrutinised for comments on fiscal policy and whether it is considered to have any impact on the Riksbank.”