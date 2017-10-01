Market movers today – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank suggests that while it is a quiet day in terms of global market movers, there are some important data releases in the Scandis.

Key Quotes

“We expect the Danish CPI index rose 0.1% m/m in December (0.6% y/y) against -0.1% m/m (0.4% y/y) in November. We think this was due mostly to higher energy prices.”

“In Norway, we expect CPI core inflation rose to 2.8% y/y in December, pushed up by food prices, which fell slightly less in December 2016 than in December 2015. This is only marginally lower than the Norges Bank's projection from December and should therefore have a limited market impact.”

“In Sweden, November production and orders data and the December budget balance are due today.”

“The US Senate will begin the confirmation hearings of Trump's cabinet today beginning with Jeff Sessions (attorney general) and John Kelly (Homeland Security). Sessions's hearing will attract particular attention, as he could not pass a Senate confirmation hearing in 1986, after allegations that he had made racist comments (which he denied).”