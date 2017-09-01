Market movers for the week – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that there are no big market movers today and markets this week will watch for comments from Fed members following the US employment report on Friday that showed the highest wage growth since 2009.

Key Quotes

“The Fed s Lockhart (non-voter, neutral) speaks tonight at 18.30CET and on Friday Fed chair Janet Yellen is due to speak. The market is pricing two rate hikes from the Fed next year in line with our own forecast, but the risk is increasingly skewed towards three hikes given the tightening labour market.”

“The rest of the week is very quiet on the data front with China inflation (Tuesday) and US retail sales (Friday) being the main releases. In Scandinavia there are no releases today and the focus is on inflation data due in Sweden, Norway and Denmark during the week.”

“In today's global releases we look for solid German industrial production on the back of strong factory orders recently. We expect the euro Sentix index to rise slightly and project the euro unemployment rate to be unchanged at 9.8% for November.”