Market movers for the day – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that we have a very thin data calendar in this last week of 2016 with only a few tier 2 key figures scheduled, which are not expected to have significant impact on markets.

Key Quotes

“Instead, price actions are likely to be driven by end-of-year positioning in a market with relatively thin liquidity.”

“Today, US Conference Board consumer confidence is due at 16.00 CET. We look for a decline from 107.1 to 106.5, while consensus among economists surveyed by Bloomberg expects an increase to 108.5.”