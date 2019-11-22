Analysts at Danske Bank provided a brief preview of the key events/releases, which could potentially move the market in the upcoming week.

Key Quotes:

“Focus continues to be on US-China trade talks and the scope for a phase-one deal. We expect a deal to be reached over the next month but there have been reports that it could drag out further due to disagreements on tariff roll-back and Chinese agricultural purchases.”



“On the data front, focus is on signs of a bottom in the global business cycle. US core durable goods orders and private consumption will help us gauge what Q4 GDP growth looks like. In the euro area the German IFO index is set to give clues whether German industry has passed the low point.”



“We expect November euro area core inflation to be unchanged at 1.1%, while US core PCE inflation is expected to be unchanged at 1.7%.”



“In Scandi focus turns to consumer and business surveys and Q3 GDP in Sweden as well as unemployment and retail sales in Norway.”