Market-implied expectations of ECB’s next few rate hikes shifted marginally lower – Rabobank

Assessing the latest inflation figures from Germany, Rabobank analsysts noted that German HICP inflation slowed from 11.3% y/y to 9.6%; the lowest reading since August.

Not surprising ECB’s hawks have not been muted

"That’s a softer than expected headline number, with markets anticipating a drop to 10.2%. Yet, as welcome as this stronger retreat to single-digit headline numbers is, the reading is affected by some unusual factors. Most importantly, the German government provided one-off compensation for energy bills last month. Meanwhile, prices of e.g. services have re-accelerated to 3.9%, in a sign that any retreat back to the ECB’s 2%-target may be a long process."

"Market-implied expectations of the ECB’s next few rate hikes have shifted marginally lower since the release of the data, with a cumulative 120bp of hikes priced by May, down from 126bp before the turn of the year."

"That said, adding to the ECB’s concerns that it could take significant time before inflation returns to the central banks’ target, labour markets remain tight in various countries. Specifically, German unemployment unexpectedly fell in December. According to the Federal Labour Agency, there were 13,000 fewer unemployed after adjusting for seasonal factors and the inflow of Ukrainian refugees. With employment at a new high (latest data is for November), staff shortages continue to support employees’ bargaining power as they try to recoup some of the real incomes lost to high inflation."

"Given the upside risks, it’s not surprising that the ECB’s hawks have not been muted by these recent inflation data. Kazaks repeated that he sees “significant” rate increases at the February and March meetings, after which “of course the steps may become smaller as necessary as we find the level appropriate to bring the inflation down to 2%.”