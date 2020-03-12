Market gauge of long-term Eurozone inflation expectations hits new record low sub-1% ahead of ECB

A few hours ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision, a key market gauge of long-term Eurozone inflation expectations hit a new record low this Thursday.

The gauge breached the key 1% level and fell as low as 0.8866%, extending the 20 basis points (bps) slump seen last week.

Its worth noting that the record low in the inflation expectations in the Euro area is going to be a major point of concern for the ECB, as its inflation objective remains close to 2%.

EUR/USD drops back to 1.1250

Amid falling Eurozone inflation expectations and dovish ECB expectations, the shared currency came under fresh selling pressure in the last hour, knocking-off EUR/USD back to the midpoint of the 1.12 handle.

At the moment, the spot trades flat at 1.1262.