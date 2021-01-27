Market focus will be on the FOMC policy decision – TDS

Strategist at TD Securities (TDS) offered a brief preview of Wednesday's key event risk, the FOMC monetary policy decision, due later during the US session.
Key Quotes:
“January's FOMC meeting will be the main event on the US economic calendar on Wednesday. We expect changes to the FOMC statement to be fairly minor, consistent with no plans for policy changes anytime soon. The chairman will likely remain dovish on the policy outlook in his press conference even as he expresses some optimism about growth in the year ahead—with vaccines and fiscal stimulus ultimately contributing to strength. Inflation will be key to tapering as well as tightening, and most officials appear to be skeptical that a few strong quarters for growth will suddenly lead to a sustained pickup in the trend.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.21 on dovish ECB comments
EUR/USD has been extending its decline after ECB member Knot said that the bank may counter euro appreciation. Tension is mounting ahead of the Federal Reserve, which is set to leave rates unchanged but hint of the next moves. US Durables Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.37 ahead of the Fed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.37, off the recent multi-year high. The UK's vaccine campaign continues at full speed, but it is unclear if the lockdown will be easing. The Fed's first decision of 2021 is awaited.
Gamestop (GME): Should I buy or should I sell Gamestop now?
GME has overshadowed earnings reports from the likes of Microsoft on Tuesday and Apple on Wednesday. GME is the stock of 2021. Gamestop has been discussed repeatedly on CNBC, Bloomberg and even mainstream non -business news wires.
Bitcoin sifts grain from chaff ahead of trailblazing takeoff to $40,000
Cryptoassets across the board are stuck in red, unable to shake off the selling pressure. Moreover, some like Bitcoin have not recovered from last week's dips. Meanwhile, the week's pacemakers such as Ethereum and Uniswap seem to have slowed down their uptrends.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.