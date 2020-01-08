Market focus on Iran attack on US military bases – Danske Bank

According to Danske Bank analysts, market focus is on the Iranian attack this morning and on possible retaliation measures from the US.

Key Quotes

“In the majors, it is a fairly thin data calendar with a string of tier 2 releases with notably consumer and business confidence data in the euro area . For the economic sentiment indicator, we will watch whether it follows the December PMI signal (stabilisation) or IFO (further improvement).”

“Today, PM Boris Johnson will meet European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in Downing Street for their first face-to-face talks. Von der Leyen is also scheduled to hold a speech on Brexit. We do not expect any major news given that the EU is only about to agree on a negotiating mandate after the UK has formally left the EU.”

“In the US we get the ADP report, which could influence expectations ahead of Friday's non-farm payroll report even if the correlation recently has been less than stellar.”