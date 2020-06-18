Mark Stock Price: Remark Holding Inc. probes 2-day lows near $2.30

MARK is extending the pessimism to the $2.30 region.

The stock trades in tandem with the generalized weakness in US markets.

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) are retreating for the second consecutive session on Thursday, coming under pressure along with the rest of the riskier assets.

MARK continues to grind lower following the strong advance to the vicinity of the key $3.00 mark per share charted on Tuesday, all after the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved the company’s latest contactless technology (temperature scanners).

Mark Stock Price: Solid support emerges at $2.00

At the moment, MARK is down 5.25% at $2.35 and a breach of $2.13 (monthly low Jun.2) would open the door to $2.03 (38.2% Fibo of the May rally) and then $1.42 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, the next hurdle aligns at $2.95 (high Jun.16) seconded by $3.21 (monthly high Jun.3) and finally $3.56 (2020 high May 3).