Mark Stock Price: Remark Holding inc may rise with New York's reopening, rising COVID cases elsewhere

- Remark Holdings has dropped in the past two days but closed above the previous trough.
- Thermal scanners kit is set to come in demand amid the reopening in New York.
- Rising coronavirus cases in over a dozen states imply the company's kit may be used for a longer period.
Remark Holdings Inc. has inspired bargain-seekers in early May, who seized on rising usage of the firm's thermal scanners and sent shares from around $0.50 to close at $3.40 in late May. Since then, prices have been falling, with a close at $2.24 on June 2, before a new advance and retreat.
As long as NASDAQ:MARK holds above $2.24, it is a higher low and opens the door to further upside gains. Surpassing $3.24 would potentially ignite a rally.
Mark stock news
New York, which suffered the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic – similar to Italy's Lombardy region – is moving toward reopening. America's largest city is finally returning to normal after curbing coronavirus. Remark has benefited from demand for its thermal scanners, seen in its home state of Nevada.
Will the Big Apple follow Las Vegas with using these fever scanners to control crowds? That remains unclear. However, it is easier to say that reopenings and controls will take a long time, as second waves of respiratory disease are emerging.
Cases are rising in no fewer than 20 states, including California, Texas, and Florida – all with larges populations. States that have opened up prematurely are beginning to see the results, at least with more cases and luckily with fewer deaths.
Source: New York Times
Any prolonged reopening may trigger orders – or perception of orders for Remark's equipment – may push prices higher. The general market atmosphere is also upbeat and could contribute to a "buy everything" mood, also supporting NASDAQ:MARK.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
