Mark Stock Price: Remark Holding Inc. keeps correcting lower

US stock markets open with modest gains amidst dollar weakness.

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) are fading part of Friday’s gains and return to the $2.38 area at the beginning of the week.

MARK seems to be stabilizing in the lower end of the recent range, particularly following the rejection from last week’s peaks near the $3.00 mark per share after the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved the company’s latest contactless technology (temperature scanners).

Mark Stock Price: Solid support emerges at $2.32

At the moment, MARK is down 4.80% at $2.31 and a breach of $2.13 (monthly low Jun.2) would open the door to $2.03 (38.2% Fibo of the May rally) and then $1.50 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, the next hurdle aligns at $2.95 (high Jun.16) seconded by $3.21 (monthly high Jun.3) and finally $3.56 (2020 high May 3).