Mark Stock Price: Remark Holding inc has room to recover with the large Chinese AI contract

Remark Holdings is looking to recover after falling for several days.

An AI contract with Hanvon Technologies, a Chinese firm, may inspire investors.

Markets are shifting from securing the reopening to the recovery.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) closed at $2.41 on Monday, ending lower for the third consecutive trading session. It is already 99 cents off the peak close of $3.40 recorded on May 27. It is essential to note that Remark traded at around $0.50 back early last month. The 52-week low is $0.25, so current pricing represents a near tenfold leap.

Can it recover? The Las Vegas-based company is building on its most recent announcement.

Mark stock news

MARK announced a contract with Hanvon Technologies for an Artificial Intelligence solution in 17,800 corporate stores in China. The world's second-largest economy has nearly fully opened up after suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. The joint venture won the second phase of China Mobile's Smart Telecom Operator Store project.

The project includes the detection of intrusion – if unauthorized personnel enter sensitive areas. It will also be deployed for fire detection and for the recognition of various objects. In the context of COVID-19, the technology will be used to count the number of visitors and generate a warning of overcapacity.

The news came out during trading hours on Monday and failed to trigger a bounce. Perhaps investors are somewhat disappointed that Carnival Corp chose a competitor called Cameras Infrared, for supplying a thermal scanning kit for its cruise ships. Remark Holdings' shares leaped when its equipment was featured in a press report from Las Vegas.

Will bargain-seeker jump in and resume the rally? Or is the stock set to extend its downside correction? The answer likely depends on the firm's newsflow, which remains active.