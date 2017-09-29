Mark Carney’s speech Live – Bank of England: Independence, 20 Years On

The Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will be delivering a speech on Friday, September 29, at the Fishmonger's Hall in London at the conference titled "Bank of England: Independence, 20 Years On" at 14:45 GMT.

Earlier in the day, during an interview with BBC Radio, Carney argued that the central bank's job was to help make Brexit work and further added the majority of MPC thought that it would be appropriate to raise interest rates if the economy stays on track.

Key notes:

GBP: BoE may talk up a Nov hike; watch for Tory Party conference noise - ING

The highlight for GBP markets today will be a speech by BoE Deputy Governor Broadbent; policy comments aren’t necessarily guaranteed, but any reference to tightening would reaffirm the markets bias towards a Nov BoE hike, suggests Viraj Patel, Research Analyst at ING.

UK: Rising political uncertainty to have an impact on GBP - Westpac

Domestic political uncertainty is rising and could impact both Brexit negotiations and potentially domestic policies, suggests Tim Riddell, Research Analyst at Westpac.

About Mark Carney

Mark Carney is Governor of the Bank of England and Chairman of the Monetary Policy Committee, Financial Policy Committee and the Board of the Prudential Regulation Authority. His appointment as Governor was approved by Her Majesty the Queen on 26 November 2012. The Governor joined the Bank on 1 July 2013.