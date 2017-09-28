Mark Carney’s speech Live – Bank of England: Independence, 20 Years On

Mark Carney’s speech Live – Bank of England: Independence, 20 Years OnBy Pablo Piovano
Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, will make opening remarks at the 2-day event celebrating 20 years of BoE independence.
The speech is due at 815GMT and despite no further details have been given on the subject, investors will surely pay attention to any hint at a potential move on rates by the ‘Old Lady’ at the November meeting (as per the ongoing market chatter).
Related Content
BoE: November hike looking likely, but don’t expect much after that – ING
Analyst J.Smith at ING Bank assesses the likeliness of a rate hike by the BoE at the November meeting.
BoE’s Haldane: A rate hike would be a ‘goods news story’
BoE's Chief Economist 'Andy' Haldane and his view of higher rates in the near term.
About Carney
Mark Carney is Governor of the Bank of England and Chairman of the Monetary Policy Committee, Financial Policy Committee and the Board of the Prudential Regulation Authority. His appointment as Governor was approved by Her Majesty the Queen on 26 November 2012. The Governor joined the Bank on 1 July 2013.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.