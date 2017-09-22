Mario Draghi’s speech Live Coverage – ECB Youth Dialogue Dublin

ECB President Mario Draghi will speak before young Europeans at 930GMT in a series of talks organized by the ECB in partnership with the Central Bank of Ireland and the Trinity College Dublin.

Despite the subject of the talk remains elusive, market participants will pay attention to any mention of monetary policy issues, particularly in light of the persistent appreciation of the exchange rate and recent rumours that some ECB rate-setters might have divided opinions over the next potential steps by the central bank regarding its bond-buying programme.

