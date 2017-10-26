Mario Draghi’s speech Live Coverage – ECB Press Conference Today

The European Central Bank will hold its monetary policy meeting at 1145GMT, followed by the usual press conference by President Mario Draghi at 1230GMT.

Despite prior surveys expects the central bank to refrain from acting on rates, an announcement regarding the modification of the current QE programme is almost fully priced in by market participants. Further out, the Council is expected to shed more light on details regarding extension and size of the QE programme after the modifications.

About ECB’s press conference

Following the ECB’s decision on interest rates, the ECB President will give a press conference regarding monetary policy. His comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. A hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for EUR, whereas a dovish view is seen as negative, or bearish.