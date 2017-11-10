Mariano Rajoy Spain PM - Live Press Conference

Mariano Rajoy Spain PM - Live Press ConferenceBy FXStreet Team
Spain PM Rajoy is going to give a press conference (10GMT) to talk about the Catalan situation.
Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Tuesday that Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont must follow the law if he wants talks to take place and he has no right to impose a mediation with the government.
