Mariano Rajoy Spain PM - Live Press Conference



Spain PM Rajoy is going to give a press conference (10GMT) to talk about the Catalan situation.



Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Tuesday that Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont must follow the law if he wants talks to take place and he has no right to impose a mediation with the government.

Catalonia's Puigdemont: We ask for mandate to declare Catalonia an independent state

"We were open to dialogue to have this referendum in a legal way", he says.

Spain’s ForeignMin: Puigdemont's speech was "a trick"

Spanish Foreign Minister Dastis considered "Spain cannot hold a referendum for Catalonia because Spanish constitution does not permit it as present".