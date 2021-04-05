MARA Stock Price: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc rises on the news of a new Bitcoin mining pool

- NASDAQ:MARA added 1.73% on Thursday as the NASDAQ continued to rebound off of its recent correction.
- Marathon enters into a strategic agreement to manage a new Bitcoin mining pool.
- Bitcoin stocks extend gains as two new financial giants enter the cryptocurrency fold.
NASDAQ:MARA has been one of the biggest winners alongside the continued rise in the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Thursday saw the sixth straight trading session that Mara reported gains, as the stock gained 1.73% to close the day at $48.85 as the stock market headed into the Easter long weekend. Marathon is trading well above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and has had a monumental 52-weeks, returning over 10,500% to its investors who got in early.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Marathon announced earlier in the week that it was entering into a strategic agreement with DMG Blockchain Solutions, a Vancouver, Canada based vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company. The agreement will allow DMG to manage and provide consultation to Marathon with regards to the DCMNA mining pool that will be the first of its kind to be fully compliant with U.S. regulations. Marathon will be dedicating 100% of its current hashrate and all 103,120 of its Bitcoin miners to the pool, and by June 2021, other Bitcoin mining companies that operate in the U.S. will be able to join.
MARA stock forecast
The cryptocurrency and Bitcoin mining stocks got a huge boost this past week when financial giants Visa (NYSE:V) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) announced major ventures into the crypto world. Visa will soon be accepting transactions over the Ethereum Blockchain using USD Coin, and PayPal will be allowing its customers to use cryptocurrencies they hold in their PayPal digital wallet at over 29 million online retailers around the world.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1750 amid higher US dollar, upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750 as the US dollar holds the higher ground despite the upbeat market mood. Strong US jobs data and rising Fed rate hike expectations push the Treasury yields higher, weighing on the spot. US ISM Services PMI awaited amid light trading.
GBP/USD trades at two-week highs above 1.3850
The Pound outperforms major rivals against the greenback, extending gains in thin holidays trading. GBP/USD up on UK speedy vaccination and eased lockdown majors.
XAU/USD bulls remain at the mercy of USD price dynamics
A combination of factors prompted some selling around gold on Monday. Rising US bond yields, Friday’s upbeat NFP report undermined the buck. The risk-on mood further dented demand for the safe-haven commodity.
JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops
Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Services PMIs, Fed minutes dominate light data calendar
German CPI dipped to 0.5% in March, matching the forecast. This was down from 0.7% a month earlier. Eurozone CPI slowed slightly in March. Headline inflation slowed from 1.4% to 1.3%, while Core CPI dropped from 1.1% to 0.9%.