MARA Stock Price: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc continues to rise on Bitcoin tailwinds

- NASDAQ:MARA added 4.96% on Wednesday despite the broader markets continuing to sell off.
- Its name is the only thing that Mara has changed as it reiterates commitment to digital assets.
- Mara sets to expand operations by opening a new mining data center in Montana.
NASDAQ:MARA has had a parabolic start to the year as shareholders continue to ride the wave of the price of Bitcoin, which has already nearly doubled year to date. On Wednesday, shares of Marathon Digital Holdings surged by 4.96%, far outpacing the broader markets as the benchmark S&P 500 index fell a further 1.3% and the NASDAQ dropped 2.7%. Cryptocurrencies and the companies that follow them were some of the only signs of green as global markets trended downwards once again as equities remain threatened by a potential bear market.
If Marathon Digital Holdings did not quite sound right, that is because the company recently changed its name from Marathon Patent Group. The new title reaffirms Marathon’s commitment to cryptocurrencies and digital assets as its main focus for the future, and appropriately the company announced last week that it had purchased a further 4,812 Bitcoin during the recent price correction. The transaction comes after other companies such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Square (NYSE:SQ), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), and Microstrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) all announced investments in the asset, with Microstrategy leading the way, having amassed some 70,000+ Bitcoin in its holdings.
MARA stock news
Marathon also announced a strategic partnership with Beowulf Energy LLC, to open up a new Bitcoin mining center. The new facility will be a part of Beowful’s existing data center in Montana, and early estimates have this agreement cutting down costs by Mara for nearly 40% in terms of energy consumption. This could have a tremendous impact on Marathon’s margins moving forward.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
