MARA Stock Price and News: Marathon Patent Group Inc already 250% up in 2021 as Bitcoin nears $42K

- NASDAQ: MARA has been surging, completing a gain of some 250% in 2021.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc is benefiting from the frenzy in cryptocurrencies.
- To sustain Marathon's rally, Bitcoin would need to go beyond $50,000.
A marathon is 42,195 meters long – and Bitcoin's price in dollars is nearly there – BTC/USD has hit a high of $41,986 at the time of writing. The granddaddy of cryptocurrencies is nearly worth one dollar for every meter in the famous race. And Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) is undoubtedly benefiting from this ride.
The Las Vegas-based firm is the holding company of Uniloc, and its price is deeply correlated with Bitcoin. The company recently purchased additional 70,000 Bitmain S19 miners, more than tripling its capacity to extract BTC out of virtual mines. It came after the acquisition of some 10,000 Bitmain S19 Pro Artminers.
The big BTC bet is proving lucrative as the cryptocurrency is breaking records on a daily basis. BTC/USD surged above $30,000 in the long New Year's weekend and has extended its rally also during the first working week of 2021. Marathon followed with a rally of 250% just in the early days of the year. Zooming out to the latest 12 months, MARA's increases are in the thousands of percentage points.
MARA stock forecast
The current rally is heavily dependent on Bitcoin's price, and any downside correction in the digital coin could trigger a slide in NASDAQ: MARA. To sustain the rally, BTC/USD would probably need to move even higher, potentially to the $50,000 level. That would garner further media interest and perhaps more buying.
The "shovel-maker" in this industry may take advantage of the current rally to diversify away to other cryptocurrencies or other projects altogether.
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2021: BTC reaching new horizons, aiming for $100,000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
