MARA Stock Forecast: Marathon Digital Holdings dips despite continued surge of cryptocurrencies

NASDAQ:MARA fell by 1.65% on Friday to close out the stock’s first rocky week in months.

Marathon investors remain unsure ahead of the May 1st debut of its Bitcoin mining pool.

Bitcoin steps aside as Ethereum and other altcoins take the crypto market cap to new highs.

NASDAQ:MARA has finally seen its upward trend plateau for the time being, as investors take a breather during the most recent Bitcoin bull-run. To close the week on Friday, Marathon fell by 1.65% to close the trading session at $49.00. After its recent run, shares of the Bitcoin miner remain well above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, after gaining nearly 100% during the last month of trading. The stock still remains 15% off of its all-time high price of $57.75, but investors are probably not complaining after Marathon has returned over 11,000% over the past year.

Marathon recently announced that it is preparing to launch a coordinated Bitcoin mining pool alongside Vancouver-based DMG Blockchain. The pool would be the first to be completely compliant with government agencies such as the AML or the anti-money laundering agency and the OFAC, the Office of Foreign Asset Control. Marathon is expecting to allow U.S. based Bitcoin miners to begin mining for the new pool by June of this year. Investors remain unsure of the potential impacts of the event and the stock performance this past week has reflected the uncertainty.

The total market cap of cryptocurrencies recently hit the landmark $2 trillion level, largely on the strength of a recent all-time high from Ethereum, as well as relative strength from other altcoins such as XRP. With the cryptocurrency market showing no signs of slowing down, companies like Marathon should continue to thrive in this environment, as many investors turn to these digital currencies as hedges against inflation and market volatility.