MAR Stock Price: Marriott International Inc continues to climb ahead of earnings call

NASDAQ:MAR continued its climb back from its massive drop during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, shares rose another 2.93% to break back through the $100 price barrier and closed the trading session at $100.91. The stock is still in the red for the year, as it has returned -26.32% over that past 52-weeks, but things are looking a lot rosier than back in March when Marriott plummeted down to $46.56 during the sudden bear market.

Marriott is set to announce its quarterly earnings report on Friday as the global hotel company is expected to report a loss in the area of $0.07 per share. In the same quarter in 2019, Marriott reported an EPS of $1.47, which is a direct illustration of just how hard the industry has been hit by the coronavirus. Industry rival Hilton (NYSE:HILT) is also set to report its earnings and is forecasted to have a loss of $0.04 per share. Both hotel chains have been devastated this year, but recently, the reopening of markets like China who are more or less past the pandemic has offered investors hope.

Marriott is still down about 50% from its trading levels at this time last year, before the coronavirus pandemic really took off. The earnings report on Friday could provide a window into how optimistic management is as we head into 2021 as international travel is still restricted in most countries, and domestic travel has been limited once again in the United States.