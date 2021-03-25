Many investors stated they are looking to buy equities in April – JP Morgan

As market players search for clues to lack of moves, comments from Marko Kolanovic, global head of macro quantitative and derivatives research at JPMorgan Chase & Co, crossed wires during late Thursday.
While spotting “no real change in the macro fundamental” Mr. Kolanovic raises doubts over the fears of “month- and quarter-end rebalances that are broadly advertised as an event that will lead to equity selling.”
Even so, some of the catalysts mentioned include, “The Fed has remained dovish, the US stimulus was released as planned, and the pandemic and vaccination in the US are steadily improving.” Furthermore, “The European COVID-19 situation is lagging behind that of the US and UK, which was broadly expected and well understood due to vaccination delays.”
In the conclusion, the US central banker said, “There will be no monthly selling and indeed there could be buying of equities into month-end. A lack of these flows, and broad anticipation of 'month/quarter-end' effect, could result in the market moving higher near term, all else equal.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD has dropped under 1.18, hitting a new four-month low. Both US GDP and jobless claims beat estimates. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.
GBP/USD consolidating under 1.3750 following day of outperformance
GBP/USD is consolidating just under the 1.3750 mark as the Friday Asia Pacific session gets underway. Easing UK/EU vaccine tensions and ongoing vaccine rollout/reopening/recovery optimism all helped GBP on Thursday.
Bitcoin downward pull deepens despite growing institutional interest
The cryptocurrency market is wading in red waters for the second day in a row. The widespread declines are likely to have been triggered by Bitcoin's drop from highs around $60,000 to $51,000.
XAU/USD bears taking control, eyes on a breakout
Gold prices are stuck in a sideways channel with failures both to the upside and downside. Meanwhile, there has been some progress by the bears within the channel and the bias is to the downside for a breakout.
S&P 500: Vaccine fights, tech stocks fright as Powell says debt is tight
Fed Chair Powell says the US debt level is unsustainable but half of it is. Hmmm, not so much fun if you are in the wrong half of lenders to the US then! A big statement that generated little market sentiment. Why?