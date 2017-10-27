Many hurdles this week that could see US rates pushed around significantly - ANZ

Many hurdles this week that could see US rates pushed around significantly - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ explained that Q3 advanced GDP was stronger than expected at 3.0% saar (mkt: 2.6%; last: 3.1%).
Key Quotes:
"The economy is running above the Fed’s estimate of trend growth (1.8%) and appears to be accelerating, consistent with a Fed rate hike in December. Private consumption rose 2.4% and equipment investment rose 8.6% saar."
"Spending on personal goods rose 4.2% saar, private domestic investment rose 6.0%, exports rose 2.3%, and non-defence federal spending rose 2.3%. Spending on private services dipped to 1.5%, but that should prove temporary."
"All in all, the US GDP result showed that most sectors of demand are rising in a solid fashion. Above-trend growth when the economy is operating at full employment should help push inflation higher and intuitively that would suggest higher bond yields. Indeed, US 10-year yields have risen from a low of 2.04% in early September to 2.41% today. Some see the 2.4% level as a key one, which if sustainably broken, could see rates move significantly higher (indeed, according to Bill Gross earlier this month, it would signal the end of the 30-year bond rally!).
Whatever your view, there are a number of hurdles this week that could see US rates – and by association, New Zealand rates – pushed around significantly.
The Fed Chair nomination is a key one – rightly or wrongly, Taylor is seen as a hawk, Powell a dove. There’s an FOMC decision – no hike is expected but December signalling will be key. A tax reform bill is due, Treasury funding data is out, and non-farm payrolls and PCE inflation to boot."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.