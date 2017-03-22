Many banks do not meet the global standards - ECB's Lautenschläger

Many banks do not meet the global standards - ECB's LautenschlägerBy Eren Sengezer
Key highlights from the introductory statement by Sabine Lautenschläger, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB and Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, at the AFME Board Meeting in Frankfurt, 22 March 2017.
- It is the job of banks to take and allocate risks
- Banks are far too important for the economy to indulge in adventures
- Right now, it is still very unclear how the world will look after the UK has left the EU
- The worst case would certainly be a “hard Brexit”. In that scenario, the UK would become a “third country” from the viewpoint of the EU
- As a result, UK banks might lose their European passport and, with it, access to the Single Market
- We obviously don’t care whether UK banks move to Frankfurt, Dublin, Paris or some other location in the euro area. What we care about are safe and sound banks
- All entities in the euro area must have adequate local risk management
- The transitional period (for UK banks) will cease as soon as we have approved or rejected the bank’s model application