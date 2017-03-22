Many banks do not meet the global standards - ECB's Lautenschläger

Key highlights from the introductory statement by Sabine Lautenschläger, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB and Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, at the AFME Board Meeting in Frankfurt, 22 March 2017.

It is the job of banks to take and allocate risks

Banks are far too important for the economy to indulge in adventures

Right now, it is still very unclear how the world will look after the UK has left the EU

The worst case would certainly be a “hard Brexit”. In that scenario, the UK would become a “third country” from the viewpoint of the EU

As a result, UK banks might lose their European passport and, with it, access to the Single Market

We obviously don’t care whether UK banks move to Frankfurt, Dublin, Paris or some other location in the euro area. What we care about are safe and sound banks

All entities in the euro area must have adequate local risk management

The transitional period (for UK banks) will cease as soon as we have approved or rejected the bank’s model application