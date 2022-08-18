MANU stock closed up nearly 7% on Wednesday.

Manchester United stock is majority held by the Glazer family.

MANU stock may be up for sale, according to the latest reports.

Manchester United (MANU) is continuing to make headlines but more for its off-the-field performance rather than on-field. While the club has struggled recently with wins a rare commodity, it is off the field that is more interesting at the moment. Rumors and chatter have been circulating after Elon Musk appeared to set the train in motion with a "joke" tweet about buying the club.

Manchester United stock news

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

This series of tweets from Elon Musk kicked off the latest saga surrounding Manchester United. Rumors circulated earlier this month of potential interest in the club. Either way, suddenly we had a plethora of reports outlining potential interest in the Red Devils. Reports surfaced from The Daily Mail that Apollo (APO) may be interested in buying a minority stake, and these were followed by reports that Ineos billionaire Jim Ratcliffe was interested in the club. Last week The Manchester Evening News reported that Michael Knighton, a former director at the club, was preparing a hostile bid for Manchester United.

All this furor and speculation has benefited the stock price with MANU spiking 10% over the past few sessions. In our view and that of many others, it appears the Glazer family is only interested in selling a minority stake, however, which should not significantly affect the stock price. From what we can tell, the Glazer family holds approximately 69% of Manchester United.

Manchester United stock forecast

MANU stock is difficult to trade, considering most of the reports so far are based on sources, hearsay, etc. Also, we feel the Glazer family will likely only sell a small part of its holding. There is no need or reason to sell all of the club as far as we are aware. This appears to be another momentum play in that case that will eventually calm down. Manchester United is struggling on the pitch and has missed out on the lucrative Champions League qualification. Most sponsorship contracts will have Champions League bonuses built into the contracts. Already early season form is concerning, especially defense, and it may be a struggle to return to Champions League qualification. All this is not exactly beneficial to revenue and hence stock price performance. The club needs investment in terms of new players, but the lack of Champions League qualification is making it harder to sign any top-level talent.

The decline last year in MANU stock price can be strongly correlated with on-pitch performance. Based on that correlation, I expect more on and off-field deterioration. This short-term interest could target resistance at $14.78, but filling the gap up to $19 is unlikely in my view. We already have overbought readings on the Money Flow Index (MFI) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), so watch for the momentum to stall. Then it is time to take a bearish view in my opinion. Support at $11.72 will be the first target for MANU share price. As such, I am looking and waiting for confirmation to enter a bearish position once this spike fails.