- MANU stock closed up nearly 7% on Wednesday.
- Manchester United stock is majority held by the Glazer family.
- MANU stock may be up for sale, according to the latest reports.
Manchester United (MANU) is continuing to make headlines but more for its off-the-field performance rather than on-field. While the club has struggled recently with wins a rare commodity, it is off the field that is more interesting at the moment. Rumors and chatter have been circulating after Elon Musk appeared to set the train in motion with a "joke" tweet about buying the club.
Manchester United stock news
Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022
No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022
This series of tweets from Elon Musk kicked off the latest saga surrounding Manchester United. Rumors circulated earlier this month of potential interest in the club. Either way, suddenly we had a plethora of reports outlining potential interest in the Red Devils. Reports surfaced from The Daily Mail that Apollo (APO) may be interested in buying a minority stake, and these were followed by reports that Ineos billionaire Jim Ratcliffe was interested in the club. Last week The Manchester Evening News reported that Michael Knighton, a former director at the club, was preparing a hostile bid for Manchester United.
All this furor and speculation has benefited the stock price with MANU spiking 10% over the past few sessions. In our view and that of many others, it appears the Glazer family is only interested in selling a minority stake, however, which should not significantly affect the stock price. From what we can tell, the Glazer family holds approximately 69% of Manchester United.
Manchester United stock forecast
MANU stock is difficult to trade, considering most of the reports so far are based on sources, hearsay, etc. Also, we feel the Glazer family will likely only sell a small part of its holding. There is no need or reason to sell all of the club as far as we are aware. This appears to be another momentum play in that case that will eventually calm down. Manchester United is struggling on the pitch and has missed out on the lucrative Champions League qualification. Most sponsorship contracts will have Champions League bonuses built into the contracts. Already early season form is concerning, especially defense, and it may be a struggle to return to Champions League qualification. All this is not exactly beneficial to revenue and hence stock price performance. The club needs investment in terms of new players, but the lack of Champions League qualification is making it harder to sign any top-level talent.
The decline last year in MANU stock price can be strongly correlated with on-pitch performance. Based on that correlation, I expect more on and off-field deterioration. This short-term interest could target resistance at $14.78, but filling the gap up to $19 is unlikely in my view. We already have overbought readings on the Money Flow Index (MFI) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), so watch for the momentum to stall. Then it is time to take a bearish view in my opinion. Support at $11.72 will be the first target for MANU share price. As such, I am looking and waiting for confirmation to enter a bearish position once this spike fails.
MANU daily stock
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
