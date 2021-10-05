Manage your trade to maximize profit potential: Alcom Group Berhad (ALCOM) [Video]

Find out how to manage the breakout trade in ALCOM and two ways you can considered to scale in your trade to maximize the profit. Watch the video below:
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1600 amid firmer USD
EUR/USD is closing in on 1.1600, unable to hold on at higher levels, as the US dollar extends its rebound amid the downbeat market mood. A default by another Chinese property developer has spooked the market once again, lifting the safe-haven demand for the dollar. EZ/US Services PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD: Three-week-old resistance challenge bulls above 1.3600
GBP/USD keeps the first daily break above 10-DMA in three weeks while taking rounds to 1.3610 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In addition to the DMA breakout, gradually firming RSI line also justifies the three-day uptrend.
Gold consolidates gains above $1,750 amid USD rebound
Gold snaps three-day uptrend while easing to $1,766, down 0.16% intraday, during early Monday. The US Dollar Index (DXY) rebound, amid choppy Treasury yields and mildly offered stock futures, could be held responsible for the latest consolidation in gold prices.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu smahses resistance while SHIB bulls push for $0.000014
Shiba Inu price has made some substantial gains since its October open at $0.00000716. A gain of over 52% has seen bulls push Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu to new four-month highs at 0.000011. Sellers look to take control if daily close is below $0.0000091
Will risk appetite overshadow rate decisions and data?
Investors kicked off this busy trading week with concerns about how central bank policy will shift in a broader recovery. The DJIA fell more than 300 points and while these declines are often driven by signs of economic weakness ...