Malaysia: Unemployment Rate now seen at 4.0% this year – UOB

UOB Group’s Senior Economist Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting assessed the latest Malaysian labour market report.
Key Quotes
“Malaysia’s unemployment rate edged up to a 5-month high of 4.8% in the second month of the enforcement of Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), from 4.7% in Oct. The number of unemployed persons rose 2.2% to 764.4k (Oct: +1.5% to 748.2k), while the labour force participation rate inched down to 68.4% (from 68.5% in Oct).”
“Total employment reversed course and dropped by 0.1% to 15.20m in Nov (Oct: +0.1% to 15.21m) on account of sluggish hiring in the agriculture, mining & quarrying, and tourism-related sectors.”
“The near-term labour market outlook is expected to remain dim as the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic prolongs into Jan 2021… Given the further uptick in unemployment rate, we revise upwards our projections of unemployment rate to 4.9% for 2020 (vs. 4.5% previously) and 4.0% for 2021 (vs. 3.7% previously).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial
GBP/USD trades close to 1.3600 after BOE's Bailey downplayed negative rate expectations, by calling it a controversial issue. The cable also remains buoyed by an increase in the UK's vaccination campaign and tentative signs of the disease peaking in London.
EUR/USD edges up as markets stabilize
EUR/USD has bounced from the lows and is hovering around 1.2150 amid calmer markets. US yields remain elevated as the Fed mulls tapering bond buying. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region
A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain traction and move away from one-month lows. Rallying US bond yields, underlying bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any strong move up.
Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes
Investors in the cryptocurrency market are keen on buying the dip following the bearish waves on Monday. Bitcoin tested support at $30,000 but has recovered above $35,000.
US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have met some important resistance in the 90.70 region at the beginning of the week.