“Given that Aug’s export reading defied our earlier expectations of a soft patch in the greater part of 2H22 and the 30.3% year-to-date export growth moved further apart from our full-year growth target of 18.0%, we now upgrade our export growth projection to 26.0% for 2022 with statistical base and commodity price effects remaining wildcards for the outlook. We expect the recent retreat in major commodity prices and lingering global uncertainties particularly a global recession risk to weigh on Malaysia’s export outlook going into 2023, leading to a modest export growth of 1.5% next year.”

“Increased shipments of commodity-based and electrical & electronic (E&E) products amid stronger demand from almost all trading partners were key drivers of robust export growth in Aug. Exports of petroleum products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and optical & scientific equipment registered the highest monthly value in the month. Exports to the ASEAN region, South Korea and Hong Kong improved by more than 50% while shipments to the US jumped the most in 15 months by 38.2%.”

“Malaysia’s external trade surprisingly posted stronger gains last month, in part due to year-ago low base effects. Export growth hit a 16-month high of 48.2% y/y in Aug (Jul: +38.0%, UOB est: +30.5%, Bloomberg est: +34.3%) as a result of a triple-digit gain in re-exports (+112.5%) versus a double digit gain in domestic exports (+34.8%). Imports posted the largest ever annual growth on record, at 67.6% (Jul: +41.8%, UOB est: +48.0%, Bloomberg est: +48.0%). This brought trade surplus higher to MYR16.9bn from MYR15.6bn in the preceding month.”

